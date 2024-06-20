Sarah-Jayne Tobin moves to Rollercoaster.ie from EVOKE
DMG Media Ireland has appointed Sarah-Jayne Tobin as interim editor of the parenting website Rollercoaster.ie.
Sarah-Jayne will join on 1 July from her content editor role at DMG Media Ireland’s EVOKE. She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @TheSJTobin.
