Sarah-Jayne Tobin becomes native content editor for DMG Media Ireland

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
18 hours ago
DMG Media Ireland has appointed Sarah-Jayne Tobin as native content editor to focus on working closely with clients, partners and brands to create high quality and engaging native content across all the digital platforms and print publications for DMG Media Ireland.

She also ensures all the paid content adheres to brand and style guidelines, while also maximising search engine optimisation and user engagement.

 

