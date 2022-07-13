 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Donna Salek joins The World of Interiors

The World Of Interiors
By Amy Wilson
18 hours ago
The World of Interiors has appointed Donna Salek as digital associate. Donna, previously editorial & social media assistant at Whistles, will be working across and creating content for all of the magazine’s digital platforms.

