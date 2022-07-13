Donna Salek joins The World of Interiors
The World of Interiors has appointed Donna Salek as digital associate. Donna, previously editorial & social media assistant at Whistles, will be working across and creating content for all of the magazine’s digital platforms.
Recent news related to The World Of Interiors
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Donna Salek
-
The World Of Interiors
6 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story