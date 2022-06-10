 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Busola Evans joins The World of Interiors as executive editor

The World Of Interiors
By Amy Wilson
11 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The World Of Interiors has appointed Busola Evans as executive editor. She will be editing the monthly ‘Network’ pages in the print edition, curating the online directory ‘The Interiors Index’ and representing the brand at industry events. Busola was previously deputy editor at Livingetc and can be found on Instagram @busolaevans.

Busola Evans Livingetc The World Of Interiors

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Busola Evans
  • Livingetc
    17 contacts
  • The World Of Interiors
    6 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login