Busola Evans joins The World of Interiors as executive editor
The World Of Interiors has appointed Busola Evans as executive editor. She will be editing the monthly ‘Network’ pages in the print edition, curating the online directory ‘The Interiors Index’ and representing the brand at industry events. Busola was previously deputy editor at Livingetc and can be found on Instagram @busolaevans.
