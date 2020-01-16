Duo of appointments at Cartwright Communications

(L-R Hannah Mitchell and Danielle Hall)

PR and digital agency Cartwright Communications has expanded its team with the appointment of two ex-journalists, Danielle Hall and Hannah Mitchell.

Danielle, who has been appointed by the agency as account executive, joins from Notts TV – a local TV channel serving both the city and county.

Account executive Hannah has joined the Cartwright team having worked as a journalist at Nottingham Post for three years. Hannah will be supporting with PR campaigns, media liaison and event management.