Duo of appointments at Cartwright Communications

By Rob Lock
51 mins ago
news@responsesource.com

(L-R Hannah Mitchell and Danielle Hall)

PR and digital agency Cartwright Communications has expanded its team with the appointment of two ex-journalists, Danielle Hall and Hannah Mitchell.

Danielle, who has been appointed by the agency as account executive, joins from Notts TV – a local TV channel serving both the city and county.

Account executive Hannah has joined the Cartwright team having worked as a journalist at Nottingham Post for three years. Hannah will be supporting with PR campaigns, media liaison and event management.

