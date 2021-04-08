Editor Luke Jarmyn leaves in-Cumbria

in-Cumbria editor Luke Jarmyn has left his role to join Cumbria Chamber of Commerce as business engagement manager, taking a lead on policy and press relations.

Luke has worked in journalism for ten years, previously as lead political reporter at the Cumberland & Westmorland Herald and as part of the joint Croydon Advertiser and Surrey Mirror news team. He will continue in a freelance capacity, including as a freelance reporter and regional correspondent for The Rugby Paper and the Jersey Evening Post.