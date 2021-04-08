 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Editor Luke Jarmyn leaves in-Cumbria

By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

in-Cumbria editor Luke Jarmyn has left his role to join Cumbria Chamber of Commerce as business engagement manager, taking a lead on policy and press relations.

Luke has worked in journalism for ten years, previously as lead political reporter at the Cumberland & Westmorland Herald and as part of the joint Croydon Advertiser and Surrey Mirror news team. He will continue in a freelance capacity, including as a freelance reporter and regional correspondent for The Rugby Paper and the Jersey Evening Post.

Tags:
in-cumbria Jersey Evening Post Luke Jarmyn The Rugby Paper