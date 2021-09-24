Luke Jarmyn joins the BBC Radio Cumbria team

BBC Radio Cumbria has appointed Luke Jarmyn as a Journalist to focus on covering news across the county for the breakfast and mid-day teams.

Luke joined this month (September 2021) from his former role as Business Engagement Manager at Cumbria Chamber of Commerce, where he took lead on policy & representation, press relations and external engagement for an organisation linked to over 1,400 businesses in the region.

Previously Luke was editor of in-Cumbria, both its magazine and website. His work as editor saw Luke listed as a shortlisted finalist at the 2021 Headlinemoney Awards in the Regional Journalist of the Year category.