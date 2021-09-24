 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Luke Jarmyn joins the BBC Radio Cumbria team

By Anna-Maria Pineiro
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

BBC Radio Cumbria has appointed Luke Jarmyn as a Journalist to focus on covering news across the county for the breakfast and mid-day teams.

Luke joined this month (September 2021) from his former role as Business Engagement Manager at Cumbria Chamber of Commerce, where he took lead on policy & representation, press relations and external engagement for an organisation linked to over 1,400 businesses in the region.

Previously Luke was editor of in-Cumbria, both its magazine and website. His work as editor saw Luke listed as a shortlisted finalist at the 2021 Headlinemoney Awards in the Regional Journalist of the Year category.

Tags:
BBC Radio Cumbria Luke Jarmyn