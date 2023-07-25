Editor update for Retail Express
Retail Express editor Megan Humphrey is currently on sabbatical until September 2023.
Alex Yau is currently acting editor while Megan is away. His duties during this time will include overseeing the news agenda of Retail Express, commissioning articles to reporters and working with commercial and features teams on editorial opportunities.
Recent news related to Retail Express
Recent news related to Alex Yau or Megan Humphrey
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Alex Yau
-
Megan Humphrey
-
Retail Express
6 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story