Editor update for Retail Express

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
3 days ago
Retail Express editor Megan Humphrey is currently on sabbatical until September 2023.

Alex Yau is currently acting editor while Megan is away. His duties during this time will include overseeing the news agenda of Retail Express, commissioning articles to reporters and working with commercial and features teams on editorial opportunities.

