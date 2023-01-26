Alex Yau promoted to news editor at Newtrade Media
Newtrade Media has appointed Alex Yau as news editor, working across RN, Retail Express and betterRetailing.com. He will focus on shaping news agenda across the titles and will continue to cover the retail industry. Alex previously served as senior news reporter at the titles and can be found tweeting @AlexYau_.
