 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Trade

Alex Yau promoted to news editor at Newtrade Media

Newtrade Media
By Amy Wilson
3 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Newtrade Media has appointed Alex Yau as news editor, working across RN, Retail Express and betterRetailing.com. He will focus on shaping news agenda across the titles and will continue to cover the retail industry. Alex previously served as senior news reporter at the titles and can be found tweeting @AlexYau_.

Alex Yau betterRetailing.com Retail Express RN

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Alex Yau
  • betterRetailing.com
    9 contacts
  • Retail Express
    7 contacts
  • RN
    8 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login