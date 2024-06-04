Alex Yau named editor of Retail Express
Retail Express has appointed Alex Yau as editor, following the departure of Megan Humphrey.
Alex will oversee the direction of the title, from both a news and features perspective. This will also involve managing reporters, commissioning freelancers and building and maintaining relationships with new and existing contacts.
Alex previously served as the news editor on the Newtrade Media publication.
