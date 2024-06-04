 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Alex Yau named editor of Retail Express

Retail Express
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
15 hours ago
Retail Express has appointed Alex Yau as editor, following the departure of Megan Humphrey.

Alex will oversee the direction of the title, from both a news and features perspective. This will also involve managing reporters, commissioning freelancers and building and maintaining relationships with new and existing contacts.

Alex previously served as the news editor on the Newtrade Media publication.

