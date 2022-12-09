Editorial restructure at Newsquest Scotland titles
Newsquest has confirmed the following editorial appointments as part of a restructure:
Stacey Mullen has been appointed as editor of the Glasgow Times, while Laura Webster takes on the role of editor of The National. Additionally, Stewart Ward has been appointed managing editor of both print titles, and will also edit the Sunday National.
Both the Glasgow Times and The National were previously edited by Callum Baird, who is now editor-in-chief of Newsquest Scotland. Stacey, Laura and Stewart will report to Callum in their roles. The Sunday National was previously edited by Roxanne Sorooshian before she left in October for a lecturing post at City of Glasgow College
