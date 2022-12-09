 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Editorial restructure at Newsquest Scotland titles

Newsquest
By Amy Wilson
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Newsquest has confirmed the following editorial appointments as part of a restructure:

Stacey Mullen has been appointed as editor of the Glasgow Times, while Laura Webster takes on the role of editor of The National. Additionally, Stewart Ward has been appointed managing editor of both print titles, and will also edit the Sunday National.

Both the Glasgow Times and The National were previously edited by Callum Baird, who is now editor-in-chief of Newsquest Scotland. Stacey, Laura and Stewart will report to Callum in their roles. The Sunday National was previously edited by Roxanne Sorooshian before she left in October for a lecturing post at City of Glasgow College

Callum Baird Glasgow Times Laura Webster Newsquest Stacey Millen Stewart Ward Sunday National The National

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Callum Baird
  • Stewart Ward
  • Laura Webster
  • Glasgow Times
    22 contacts
  • Sunday National
    3 contacts
  • The National
    16 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login