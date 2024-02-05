Edtech Innovation Hub launches
Edtech Innovation Hub, produced by the team behind Retail Technology Innovation Hub, has launched. The news and information website focuses on the rapidly evolving field of educational technology, covering education technology trends, challenges, and opportunities. Editor Emma Cate Stokes can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @emmccatt and also runs the account @EdTechIH.
