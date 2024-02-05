 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Edtech Innovation Hub launches

Edtech Innovation Hub
By Amy Wilson
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Edtech Innovation Hub, produced by the team behind Retail Technology Innovation Hub, has launched. The news and information website focuses on the rapidly evolving field of educational technology, covering education technology trends, challenges, and opportunities. Editor Emma Cate Stokes can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @emmccatt and also runs the account @EdTechIH.
