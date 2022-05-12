Eleanor promoted to editor at Your Day
Your Day has promoted Eleanor Rice from deputy editor to editor, overseeing editorial content across both the magazine’s digital and printed platforms. Eleanor will continue as houses editor for Dock Street Creative Productions’ other title, Enki Magazine.
