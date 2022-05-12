 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Eleanor promoted to editor at Your Day

By Amy Wilson
20 hours ago
Your Day has promoted Eleanor Rice from deputy editor to editor, overseeing editorial content across both the magazine’s digital and printed platforms. Eleanor will continue as houses editor for Dock Street Creative Productions’ other title, Enki Magazine.

