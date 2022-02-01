 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Your Day magazine launches

dock street
By Andrew Strutt
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Dock Street Creative Productions has launched Your Day, a quarterly wedding magazine.

The magazine contains a carefully curated selection of the most beautiful weddings in the world, packed with inspiration and advice for modern brides and grooms. It is edited by Sarah Tippett, who was previously web & social media editor for Enki Magazine, and the team can be found on Instagram @yourdaymag.

