Your Day magazine launches
Dock Street Creative Productions has launched Your Day, a quarterly wedding magazine.
The magazine contains a carefully curated selection of the most beautiful weddings in the world, packed with inspiration and advice for modern brides and grooms. It is edited by Sarah Tippett, who was previously web & social media editor for Enki Magazine, and the team can be found on Instagram @yourdaymag.
