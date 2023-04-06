Elliot Mulley-Goodbarne named Editor at UC Advanced
UC Advanced, an online publication providing global news across the unified comms, Pro AV and collaboration market, has appointed Elliot Mulley-Goodbarne as a freelance editor. Elliot is also a freelance journalist and content creator, writing for various B2B technology publications.
