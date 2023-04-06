 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Finance and Tech / Trade

Elliot Mulley-Goodbarne named Editor at UC Advanced

UC Advanced
By Siergiej Miloczkin
7 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

UC Advanced, an online publication providing global news across the unified comms, Pro AV and collaboration market, has appointed Elliot Mulley-Goodbarne as a freelance editor. Elliot is also a freelance journalist and content creator, writing for various B2B technology publications.

Elliot Mulley-Goodbarne In The Channel Media UC Advanced

