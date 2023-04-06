 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Finance and Tech / Trade

Harry Hendrie joins In The Channel Media

News in the Channel
By Siergiej Miloczkin
7 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

In The Channel Media has appointed Harry Hendrie as a marketing and online content manager at News in the Channel and UC Advanced, where he covers the information technology and services industry.

Harry Hendrie In The Channel Media News in the Channel UC Advanced

