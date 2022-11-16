 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Finance and Tech

Emma Ann Hughes starts as editor at Insurance POST

Insurance Post
By Amy Wilson
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Insurance POST has appointed Emma Ann Hughes as editor. Emma joins from her role as communications director of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) and has previously served as editor of FTAdviser.

Emma Ann Hughes Insurance Post

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Emma Ann Hughes
  • Insurance POST
    18 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login