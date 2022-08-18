 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Finance and Tech

Scott McGee joins Insurance POST as their News Editor

Insurance Post
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
8 mins ago
news@responsesource.com

Insurance POST has appointed Scott McGee as news editor to focus on overseeing the day to day output of the magazine, while also helping out with print magazine tasks and webinars and roundtables.

Scott joins from his marketing and communications consultant role at Allianz Insurance, and has also previously served as content editor at Headlinemoney.

 

Insurance Post Scott McGee

