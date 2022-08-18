Scott McGee joins Insurance POST as their News Editor
Insurance POST has appointed Scott McGee as news editor to focus on overseeing the day to day output of the magazine, while also helping out with print magazine tasks and webinars and roundtables.
Scott joins from his marketing and communications consultant role at Allianz Insurance, and has also previously served as content editor at Headlinemoney.
