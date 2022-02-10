Emma Luther takes up senior staff writer at SoGlos
SoGlos has recruited Emma Luther as a senior staff writer.
Emma will be bringing clients’ success stories to life and covering the latest breaking county news. She has previously worked as a sub-editor for titles including the Bristol Post, Western Daily Press, Gloucester Citizen and Gloucestershire Echo.
