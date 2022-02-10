 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Emma Luther takes up senior staff writer at SoGlos

SoGlos
By Andrew Strutt
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

SoGlos has recruited Emma Luther as a senior staff writer.

Emma will be bringing clients’ success stories to life and covering the latest breaking county news. She has previously worked as a sub-editor for titles including the Bristol Post, Western Daily  Press, Gloucester Citizen and Gloucestershire Echo.

Bristol Post Emma Luther Gloucester Citizen Gloucestershire Echo SoGlos Western Daily Press

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Emma Luther
  • SoGlos
    6 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login