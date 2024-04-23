Promotions at SoPublishing
SoPublishing has made several promotions across the team.
Michelle Fyrne has been named the first chief executive officer for SoPublishing, with Chloe Gorman replacing Michelle as editor of flagship title SoGlos after four years with the company.
Annabel Lammas has been promoted to deputy editor with Zoe Gater moving up to senior staff writer.
