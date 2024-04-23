 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Promotions at SoPublishing

SoGlos
By Martina Losi
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

SoPublishing has made several promotions across the team.

Michelle Fyrne has been named the first chief executive officer for SoPublishing, with Chloe Gorman replacing Michelle as editor of flagship title SoGlos after four years with the company.

Annabel Lammas has been promoted to deputy editor with Zoe Gater moving up to senior staff writer.

Annabel Lammas Chloe Gorman Michelle Fyrne SoGlos SoPublishing Zoe Gater

