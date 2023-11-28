Enda Brady named host of Roundtable at TRT World
TRT World has appointed Enda Brady as a presenter and host of ‘Roundtable’, a current affairs chat show looking at European issues, broadcast weekdays from London. Enda has previously served as a presenter and senior correspondent at Sky News and ITV and has contributed live reports for radio stations across Australia, New Zealand, USA and Ireland.
