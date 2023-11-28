 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Enda Brady named host of Roundtable at TRT World

By Siergiej Miloczkin
11 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

TRT World has appointed Enda Brady as a presenter and host of ‘Roundtable’, a current affairs chat show looking at European issues, broadcast weekdays from London. Enda has previously served as a presenter and senior correspondent at Sky News and ITV and has contributed live reports for radio stations across Australia, New Zealand, USA and Ireland.

Enda Brady ITV Sky News TRT World

