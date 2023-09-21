Joel Flynn joins TRT World
TRT World has appointed Joel Flynn as an European correspondent. Joel will be covering European stories from London and from the continent as a correspondent, as well as anchoring news coverage as well.
Joel returning to London after six and a half years in Hong Kong, largely working with with Reuters.
