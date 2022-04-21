Evie Barrett recruited to PRWeek
PRWeek UK has hired Evie Barrett as a reporter.
Evie will be covering the latest PR news and from the media industry in general. She recently graduated from Kingston University with a degree in journalism and can be found tweeting @eviebarrett7.
