Evie Barrett recruited to PRWeek

PR Week
By Andrew Strutt
1 day ago
PRWeek UK has hired Evie Barrett as a reporter.

Evie will be covering the latest PR news and from the media industry in general. She recently graduated from Kingston University with a degree in journalism and can be found tweeting @eviebarrett7.

