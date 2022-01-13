 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

James Halliwell selected as news editor at PRWeek

PR Week
By Andrew Strutt
1 day ago
PRWeek has appointed James Halliwell as news editor.

James was previously working as a freelance writer and editor and prior to that was editor of MCA. He can be found tweeting @jameshalliwell.

