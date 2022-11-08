James Halliwell joins Food Matters Live as a Business Editor

Food Matters Live has appointed James Halliwell as business editor. Previously at The Grocer, MCA and PRWeek, James has twice won the PPA award for Business Writer of the Year, and the BSME award for Best Print Writer in the UK.

At Food Matters Live he will cover retail, manufacturing, ingredients, hospitality, wine and spirits, start-ups, emerging spaces, trends and tech, as well as writing branded content for clients. He is happy to hear from anyone in the industry and can be reached via email.