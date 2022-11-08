 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
James Halliwell joins Food Matters Live as a Business Editor

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
18 hours ago
Food Matters Live has appointed James Halliwell as business editor. Previously at The Grocer, MCA and PRWeek, James has twice won the PPA award for Business Writer of the Year, and the BSME award for Best Print Writer in the UK.

At Food Matters Live he will cover retail, manufacturing, ingredients, hospitality, wine and spirits, start-ups, emerging spaces, trends and tech, as well as writing branded content for clients. He is happy to hear from anyone in the industry and can be reached via email.

