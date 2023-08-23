 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Elisa Roche confirmed editor-in-chief at FAB

The Moodie Davitt Report
By Martina Losi
18 hours ago
Moodie International Ltd has appointed Elisa Roche as editor-in-chief at FAB, the airport and travel digital magazine covering food, beverage and hospitality, launching in October.

Elisa joined in August and will focus on food and beverage in the aviation industry. She has previously worked as podcast host and branded content editor at Food Matters Live and as group food director at Future plc. Elisa can be reached on Instagram @elisa__roche.

