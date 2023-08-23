Elisa Roche confirmed editor-in-chief at FAB

Moodie International Ltd has appointed Elisa Roche as editor-in-chief at FAB, the airport and travel digital magazine covering food, beverage and hospitality, launching in October.

Elisa joined in August and will focus on food and beverage in the aviation industry. She has previously worked as podcast host and branded content editor at Food Matters Live and as group food director at Future plc. Elisa can be reached on Instagram @elisa__roche.