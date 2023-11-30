Freelance update: Stef Bottinelli
Food Matters Live‘s editor Stef Bottinelli has left the title to go freelance.
Stef is available for commissions in food tech, plant-based and vegan food and innovation, and novel foods. Stef covers features, shopping guides, interviews, comment and news, and can be contacted at stef.bottinelli@googlemail.com.
