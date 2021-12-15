Kamran Abbasi to take over editor-in-chief role from Fiona Godlee at The BMJ

The BMJ (The British Medical Journal) has appointed Kamran Abbasi as editor-in-chief. He will take up the post on 1 January 2022, succeeding Fiona Godlee, who has been in the role for more than 16 years.

Kamran has been executive editor of The BMJ since 2016, leading the journal’s content team and international growth strategy. He qualified in medicine at Leeds University and joined The BMJ after postgraduate training in general medicine.