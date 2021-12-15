 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

Kamran Abbasi to take over editor-in-chief role from Fiona Godlee at The BMJ

The BMJ
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
18 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The BMJ (The British Medical Journal) has appointed Kamran Abbasi as editor-in-chief. He will take up the post on 1 January 2022, succeeding Fiona Godlee, who has been in the role for more than 16 years.

Kamran has been executive editor of The BMJ since 2016, leading the journal’s content team and international growth strategy. He qualified in medicine at Leeds University and joined The BMJ after postgraduate training in general medicine.

Fiona Godlee Kamran Abbasi The British Medical Journal

