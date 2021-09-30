 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
ITV News hires Deborah Cohen as science editor

By Amy Wilson
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
ITV News

ITV News has appointed Deborah Cohen as science editor.

Deborah is currently health correspondent at BBC Newsnight and prior to this served as UK correspondent, covering science, health and social policy. She has also worked across newspapers, TV, radio and academic journals, including ten years at The BMJ (British Medical Journal) as investigations editor.

In her role at ITV News Deborah will be focusing on climate change, medicine and tech, covering pressing issues and science stories that affect people’s lives. She can be found tweeting @deb_cohen.

Tags:
Deborah Cohen ITV NEWS the BMJ