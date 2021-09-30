ITV News hires Deborah Cohen as science editor

ITV News has appointed Deborah Cohen as science editor.

Deborah is currently health correspondent at BBC Newsnight and prior to this served as UK correspondent, covering science, health and social policy. She has also worked across newspapers, TV, radio and academic journals, including ten years at The BMJ (British Medical Journal) as investigations editor.

In her role at ITV News Deborah will be focusing on climate change, medicine and tech, covering pressing issues and science stories that affect people’s lives. She can be found tweeting @deb_cohen.