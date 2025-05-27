Florence Derrick named editor at Wizz Magazine
Wizz Magazine, the in-flight publication for Wizz Air, has appointed Florence Derrick as editor.
Florence was previously editor of Ethiopian Airlines’ in-flight magazine Selamta and has also served as digital editor for British Airways High Life, deputy editor at b.inspired and associate editor for easyJet Traveller.
