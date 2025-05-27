 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Florence Derrick named editor at Wizz Magazine

Wizz
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Wizz Magazine, the in-flight publication for Wizz Air, has appointed Florence Derrick as editor.

Florence was previously editor of Ethiopian Airlines’ in-flight magazine Selamta and has also served as digital editor for British Airways High Life, deputy editor at b.inspired and associate editor for easyJet Traveller.

Florence Derrick Wizz Magazine

