Ford James becomes Editor of VideoGamer.com
VideoGamer.com has appointed Ford James as editor. Ford will be in charge of everything related to news, guides, and tech on VideoGamer.com, and covering all the latest and upcoming video games, from triple-A to indie, on all consoles and platforms.
Ford joined from his guides editor role at PCGamesN, and has also previously served as guides and reviews editor at GGRecon.
