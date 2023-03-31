 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Finance and Tech

Ford James becomes Editor of VideoGamer.com

Videogamer.com
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
11 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

VideoGamer.com has appointed Ford James as editor. Ford will be in charge of everything related to news, guides, and tech on VideoGamer.com, and covering all the latest and upcoming video games, from triple-A to indie, on all consoles and platforms.

Ford joined  from his guides editor role at PCGamesN, and has also previously served as guides and reviews editor at GGRecon.

 

Ford James GGRecon PCGamesN Videogamer.com

