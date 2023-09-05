Jack Webb joins Videogamer.com
Videogamer.com has appointed Jack Webb as a staff writer covering video game guides.
Jack joined in August from his writer role at TheGamer and has also previously served as a gaming and tech writer at Evening Standard. He can be found tweeting @JackWebb92.
