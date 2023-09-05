 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jack Webb joins Videogamer.com

Videogamer.com
By Martina Losi
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Videogamer.com has appointed Jack Webb as a staff writer covering video game guides.

Jack joined in August from his writer role at TheGamer and has also previously served as a gaming and tech writer at Evening Standard. He can be found tweeting @JackWebb92.

Jack Webb TheGamer Videogamer.com

