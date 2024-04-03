Freelance update: Nancy Durrant
Evening Standard‘s culture editor Nancy Durrant has left the title to go freelance.
Nancy will be writing and broadcasting on culture, theatre, dance, art and music and will work directly with artists and cultural organisations. She can be contacted via nancy@nancydurrant.com.
