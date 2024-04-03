 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Freelance update: Nancy Durrant

Freelance Update
By Martina Losi
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Evening Standard‘s culture editor Nancy Durrant has left the title to go freelance.

Nancy will be writing and broadcasting on culture, theatre, dance, art and music and will work directly with artists and cultural organisations. She can be contacted via nancy@nancydurrant.com.

Evening Standard Freelance Journalist Nancy Durrant

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Nancy Durrant
  • Evening Standard
    145 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login