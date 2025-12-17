Freelance update: Eloise Feilden
The Drinks Business‘ Asia editor Eloise Feilden has left her role to go freelance.
From January Eloise will be available for freelance commissions, long-form features, shifts, editorial projects and branded content and is open to future opportunities. Topics she will be covering include restaurants & dining, food & drink, London life, culture, film, theatre, the arts, and travel.
Recent news related to The Drinks Business
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Eloise Feilden
-
The Drinks Business
11 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story