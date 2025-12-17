 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Freelance update: Eloise Feilden

Freelance Update
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The Drinks Business‘ Asia editor Eloise Feilden has left her role to go freelance.

From January Eloise will be available for freelance commissions, long-form features, shifts, editorial projects and branded content and is open to future opportunities. Topics she will be covering include restaurants & dining, food & drink, London life, culture, film, theatre, the arts, and travel.

Eloise Feilden

