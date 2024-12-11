 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
James Bayley joins The Drinks Business as News & Website Editor

The Drinks Business
By Christina Pirilla
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

The Drinks Business has appointed James Bayley as news and website editor. James will be overseeing all editorial output for The Drinks Business Online and across its social media channels.

He was previously a senior reporter at Harpers Wine & Spirit.

