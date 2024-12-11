James Bayley joins The Drinks Business as News & Website Editor
The Drinks Business has appointed James Bayley as news and website editor. James will be overseeing all editorial output for The Drinks Business Online and across its social media channels.
He was previously a senior reporter at Harpers Wine & Spirit.
