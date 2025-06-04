Jo Gilbert joins Drinks Retailing as Editor
Jo Gilbert, previously deputy editor at Harpers Wine & Spirit, has been appointed editor at Drinks Retailing, the business magazine for the off-trade drinks market to head up their editorial team.
