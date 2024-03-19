 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Freelance update: Holly Treacy-West

Freelance Update
By Martina Losi
12 hours ago
Psychologies‘ acting editor Holly Treacy-West will leave the title to go freelance as her maternity cover is approaching its end.

Holly writes about wellbeing, health and lifestyle and would like to receive contributions on such topics. She will be available for freelance work from May and will also be considering new editorial roles. Holly can be contacted via hollytreacyfreelance@gmail.com.

Freelance Journalist Holly Treacy-West Psychologies

