Freelance update: Holly Treacy-West
Psychologies‘ acting editor Holly Treacy-West will leave the title to go freelance as her maternity cover is approaching its end.
Holly writes about wellbeing, health and lifestyle and would like to receive contributions on such topics. She will be available for freelance work from May and will also be considering new editorial roles. Holly can be contacted via hollytreacyfreelance@gmail.com.
