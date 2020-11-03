 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Freelance update: Jenny Eagle

By Andrew Strutt
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Jenny Eagle, senior editor food & beverages at William Reed, has now gone freelance. Jenny, who lives in France, has 22 years’ experience working for international publications including The Daily Mail, OK! magazine, CultureTrip and Commercial Interior Design.

She spent 7 years working for William Reed covering international news about plastic packaging, sustainability, 3D printing, digitilization, Industry 4.0 and food waste. She can help with any media comms in France and can be contacted at Jeagle10@hotmail.com.

Tags:
Jenny Eagle William Reed