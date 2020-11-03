Freelance update: Jenny Eagle

Jenny Eagle, senior editor food & beverages at William Reed, has now gone freelance. Jenny, who lives in France, has 22 years’ experience working for international publications including The Daily Mail, OK! magazine, CultureTrip and Commercial Interior Design.

She spent 7 years working for William Reed covering international news about plastic packaging, sustainability, 3D printing, digitilization, Industry 4.0 and food waste. She can help with any media comms in France and can be contacted at Jeagle10@hotmail.com.