Teodora Lyubomirova joins DairyReporter

By Siergiej Miloczkin
5 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
William Reed Business Media has appointed Teodora Lyubomirova as editor at DairyReporter, where she covers dairy industry. Prior to this, she was the assistant editor at Light & Sound International.

