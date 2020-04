Jillian Anthony is now available for freelance work and commissions.

She was previously deputy editorial director, North America at Culture Trip and editor-in-chief of Time Out New York and is interested in working with UK travel PR’s. Jillian is based in New York and is also the author of weekly newsletter, Cruel Summer Book Club. She can be contacted via anthony.jillian@gmail.com and can be found tweeting @jillathrilla.