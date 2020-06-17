Charlotte Luxford goes freelance

Culture Trip‘s home & design editor Charlotte Luxford has gone freelance after returning from maternity leave. Charlotte has 12 years’ industry experience and has contributed to Grand Designs Magazine, KBB Magazine, Livingetc, Homes & Gardens, Ideal Home, Country Homes & Interiors and Made for Mums. Charlotte welcomes pitches from PRs on subjects including architecture, design, real homes, interiors, parenting, travel and lifestyle. She is also available for expert comment, having recently set up her own interior design business. She can be reached on luxfordinteriors@gmail.com and found on Instagram. Her portfolio of written work can be viewed here: www.luxfordinteriors.com/written-work.