 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Charlotte Luxford goes freelance

By Amy Wilson
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Culture Trip‘s home & design editor Charlotte Luxford has gone freelance after returning from maternity leave. Charlotte has 12 years’ industry experience and has contributed to Grand Designs Magazine, KBB Magazine, Livingetc, Homes & Gardens, Ideal Home, Country Homes & Interiors and Made for Mums. Charlotte welcomes pitches from PRs on subjects including architecture, design, real homes, interiors, parenting, travel and lifestyle. She is also available for expert comment, having recently set up her own interior design business. She can be reached on luxfordinteriors@gmail.com and found on Instagram. Her portfolio of written work can be viewed here: www.luxfordinteriors.com/written-work.

 

Tags: