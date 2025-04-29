Freelance Update: Laura Purkess

The Sun‘s consumer features editor & consumer champion Laura Purkess has left the title to go freelance.

Laura continues to cover consumer affairs, money and personal finance. She is available for commissions and shifts across the national and B2B finance space and is looking for exclusive stories to pitch. She can be reached at laurapurkess@gmail.com. Laura is also doing part-time work writing articles, guides and reviews for Investing Insiders UK and can be contacted on her work email laura@teamnda.co.uk.