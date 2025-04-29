 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Finance and Tech

Freelance Update: Laura Purkess

Freelance Update
By Siergiej Miloczkin
2 days ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

The Sun‘s consumer features editor & consumer champion Laura Purkess has left the title to go freelance.

Laura continues to cover consumer affairs, money and personal finance. She is available for commissions and shifts across the national and B2B finance space and is looking for exclusive stories to pitch. She can be reached at laurapurkess@gmail.com. Laura is also doing part-time work writing articles, guides and reviews for Investing Insiders UK and can be contacted on her work email laura@teamnda.co.uk.

Freelance Journalist Investing Insiders UK Laura Purkess The Sun

