 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Freelance update: Ledetta Asfa-Wossen

By Andrew Strutt
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Ledetta Asfa-Wossen is a business, science, technology, and education journalist.

Previously editor of Education Investor, she covers ed tech, finance, and learning. She also specialises in audio, lighting, and video as former managing editor of Pro AVL Asia, Pro AVL MEA and Worship AVL and covers environment, materials, engineering, and sustainability for several titles, including Positive News, Materials World, Eureka and The Ecologist.

She is available for ad hoc and contract editorial assignments and can be reached on aledetta@hotmail.com.

Tags:
Eureka Ledetta Asfa-Wossen Materials World Positive News The Ecologist