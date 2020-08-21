Freelance update: Ledetta Asfa-Wossen

Ledetta Asfa-Wossen is a business, science, technology, and education journalist.

Previously editor of Education Investor, she covers ed tech, finance, and learning. She also specialises in audio, lighting, and video as former managing editor of Pro AVL Asia, Pro AVL MEA and Worship AVL and covers environment, materials, engineering, and sustainability for several titles, including Positive News, Materials World, Eureka and The Ecologist.

She is available for ad hoc and contract editorial assignments and can be reached on aledetta@hotmail.com.