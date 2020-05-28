Freelance update: Ledetta Asfa-Wossen

Ledetta Asfa-Wossen is available for freelance commissions.

She specialises in education, business, science, technology & energy and also loves writing about spirits. She is contributing editor at Materials World and was previously managing editor at Blank Canvas Publishing and also formerly editor of Education Investor.

Her clients include PIE News, Study International, Relocate Global, Manufacturing Review, Gas Strategies, The Ecologist, The DRUM, Scoo News, GIN, World’s Best Spirits and The Telegraph’s Business Reporter. She is available for writing, proofing and editing assignments and can be reached on aledetta@hotmail.com.