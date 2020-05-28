 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Freelance update: Ledetta Asfa-Wossen

By Andrew Strutt
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Ledetta Asfa-Wossen is available for freelance commissions.

She specialises in education, business, science, technology & energy and also loves writing about spirits. She is contributing editor at Materials World and was previously managing editor at Blank Canvas Publishing and also formerly editor of Education Investor.

Her clients include PIE News, Study International, Relocate Global, Manufacturing Review, Gas Strategies, The Ecologist, The DRUM, Scoo News, GIN, World’s Best Spirits and The Telegraph’s Business Reporter. She is available for writing, proofing and editing assignments and can be reached on aledetta@hotmail.com.

Tags:
Ledetta Asfa-Wossen Materials World