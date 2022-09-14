Mark Glover joins SHP
Informa Markets has appointed Mark Glover as editor of SHP (Safety and Health Practitioner), where he covers workplace safety and health. Previously, Mark was the commissioning editor for Materials World and Clay Technology magazines. The best way to contact Mark and the team, is to email on SHPEditor@informa.com.
