 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Trade

Mark Glover joins SHP

SHP
By Siergiej Miloczkin
6 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Informa Markets has appointed Mark Glover as editor of SHP (Safety and Health Practitioner), where he covers workplace safety and health. Previously, Mark was the commissioning editor for Materials World and Clay Technology magazines. The best way to contact Mark and the team, is to email on SHPEditor@informa.com.

Clay Technology Informa Markets Mark Glover Materials World SHP

Recent news related to Clay Technology, Clay Technology (Online), Materials World, Materials World (Online) or SHP (Safety and Health Practitioner)

Freelance update: Ledetta Asfa-Wossen

Gary Peters made Features Editor at Materials World

IOSH Magazine chooses Deputy Editor

Freelance Update: Ledetta Asfa-Wossen

UBM plc moves offices

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Mark Glover
  • Clay Technology
    1 contacts
  • Clay Technology (Online)
  • Materials World
    1 contacts
  • Materials World (Online)
  • SHP (Safety and Health Practitioner)
    3 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login