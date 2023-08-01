Freelance update: Rebecca Fearn
Eliza‘s former beauty editor Rebecca Fearn has gone freelance. Rebecca is interested in covering all areas of beauty as well as topics such as mental health, abortion rights and the LGBTQ+ community. She is available for freelance commissions for editorial and commercial copy, brand consultancy and video/content creation.
