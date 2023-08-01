 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Freelance update: Rebecca Fearn

Freelance Update
By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Eliza‘s former beauty editor Rebecca Fearn has gone freelance. Rebecca is interested in covering all areas of beauty as well as topics such as mental health, abortion rights and the LGBTQ+ community. She is available for freelance commissions for editorial and commercial copy, brand consultancy and video/content creation.

Rebecca Fearn

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Rebecca Fearn
  • Eliza
    10 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login