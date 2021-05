The Hartlepool Mail has appointed Gavin Ledwith as editor.

Gavin was previously digital specialist & investigative journalist across the Hartlepool Mail, Sunderland Echo and Shields Gazette. He started his career in West Yorkshire at the Ilkley Gazette in 1990 and also worked at The Northern Echo prior to first joining the Hartlepool Mail in 1998. He can be found tweeting @gledwi.