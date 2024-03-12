Robbie Stelling named Hartlepool United reporter at Hartlepool Mail
Hartlepool Mail has appointed Robbie Stelling as Hartlepool United reporter.
Robbie joined in March from his sports reporter role at Newbury Weekly News. He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @StellingRobbie.
