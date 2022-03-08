Liam Headd joins the Racing Post
The Racing Post has hired Liam Headd as a trainee journalist.
Liam will be producing and assisting with horse racing content and was previously a sports reporter for the Newbury Weekly News. He can be found tweeting @LiamHeaddRP.
Recent news related to Newbury Weekly News or Racing Post
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Liam Headd
-
Newbury Weekly News
8 contacts
-
Racing Post
22 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story