 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / Trade

George Julian joins Community Living

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Community Living has appointed freelance journalist George Julian as courts reporter. George, who has a background in research, advocacy and live-tweeting inquests, will focus on cases where people with learning disabilities have died from often preventable causes.

Community Living George Julian

Recent news related to Community Living

Saba Salman to join Community Living as editor

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Community Living
    1 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login